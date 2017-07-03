2 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Posta Rangers Rally to Draw With Chemelil Sugar

By Francis Mureithi

Posta Rangers put up a last minute spirited fight in the last three minutes of the match to hold Chemelil Sugar to a 1-1 draw in a SportsPesa Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Rangers goalkeeper Patrick Matasi will rue this game for a long time as he gifted the sugar millers with the opening goal in the 88th minute, when he failed to clear a back pass in good time allowing Johana Mwita to sweep home the ball.

However, there was nothing to cheer in the first half as both side lacked urgency to score early goals as they displayed uncoordinated game.

Goalkeepers Jairus Adira of Chemelil and his opposite number Patrick Matasi were reduced to spectators in the first 45minutes as they were hardly tested.

On resumption, Rangers' overlapping defender Hashim Mukhwana should have opened the account for his side in the 47th minute but failed to execute what seemed to be the easiest duty of planting the ball into empty net.

On the opposite side, Chemelil's Smith Ouko raced with the ball along the right touchline and released a splitting pass inside the box which was wasted.

Rangers continued with their tale of missed chances when Gerison Likono missed a sitter in the 75th minute as Chemelil seemed satisfied with a barren draw.

Chemelil coach Juma Abdallah introduced Faraj Odeny and Shaphan Siwa for Apollo Otieno and Collins Neto, but this did not unlock their poor attacking pattern.

Rangers acting coach George Maina brought in John Nairuka, Gerald Obwoge and Simon Mbugua for Titus Achesa, Dennis Mukaisi and Gerison Likono.

This change almost resulted into a goal when Nairuka, on his first contact with the ball, fired from outside the box a powerful drive in the 80th minute which was superbly blocked by goalkeeper Jairus Adira.

And as Chemelil were preparing to celebrate the victory, Rangers' Kennedy Otieno denied them maximum points when he levelled the scores in the 95th minute of added time.

Chemelil coach Juma Abdallah blamed lack of concentration in the dying minutes for the draw.

" We lacked concentration to hold the match with only three minutes to go and this denied us victory," said coach Abdallah.

Rangers deputy coach George Maina said his boys gifted their opponents with a last minute goal.

" We had the lion share of the chances but we refused to utilize them and instead we gifted our opponents with an easy goal," said coach Maina.

