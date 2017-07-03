2 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PM - We'll Get Rid of Embezzlers in Co-Ops

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratius Kamagi

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned cooperative unions against embezzling funds.

According to a statement obtained here yesterday, Mr Majaliwa said during the International Cooperative Day in Dodoma that the government would take stern measures against embezzlers of public funds.

"We'll punish all those who misuse cooperative funds."

He warned some cooperative leaders against violating constitutions for personal benefits.

In an effort to address those challenges, he said the government would continue improving the environment for cooperative unions to grow and eventually help Tanzanians to own their country's economy.

"It's unacceptable to see cooperative unions performing badly."

He directed the Tanzania Cooperatives Development Commission to ensure all cooperatives observe laws.

He also told district and regional consultative committees to include the cooperative union agenda in their meetings to ensure smooth implementation.

He also directed that objects of cooperative unions be realistic and therefore achievable.

He insisted that all issues on cooperative unions be coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

He also directed that training for cooperative personnel be reviewed to upgrade their skills.

@Deogreatiuskamagi

Tanzania

How Tanzania Will Benefit From Sh926bn Port Project

The Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DSMGP) launched by President John Magufuli yesterday is expected to boost… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.