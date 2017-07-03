Kenya: Stars of Yesteryears to Grace Track and Field Championship

World Under-18 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) will have special designated areas for Kenya's heroes and heroines in athletics at Kasarani.

LOC chairman Jackson Tuwei on Sunday disclosed that the invited athletes will fall in four categories that include the those who have won gold medals for Kenya since the inaugural 1999 World Under-18 Championships in Athletics held in Poland.

Tuwei disclosed that the other category will have all the athletes who have won gold medals for Kenya from Olympic and Commonwealth Games to the World Championships.

Team Kenya for the coming World Championships due August 4-13 has also been invited as special guest at the World Under-18 Championships starting July 12-6 at Kasarani.

"We shall also have all our veterans who pioneered athletics for instance Nyandika Maiyoro among others. This is the first time Kenya is hosting a major track and field event and we want them to come and enjoy.

MEMORABLE OCCASION

"We are privileged to have veterans who started Kenya's athletics journey with the Commonwealth and Empire Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 1954, among them Maiyoro who is alive and we want them to come and witness this memorable occasion," said Tuwei.

World Under-18 and LOC CEO Mwangi Muthee said that his committee will take care of all accommodation and transport expenses for these heroes and heroines.

"You realise there are those veterans who never won gold for Kenya but pioneered the sport like the grandfather of athletes Nyandika Maiyoro," said Muthee.

Maiyoro is among Kenya's pioneer long distance runners. He was first noticed in 1952 when he won the Empire Games 5 kilometres race in Madagascar, despite starting the race late after failing to understand the instructions.

Maiyoro finished fourth in the 3-mile competition at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games and, came 12th in the 1958 edition.

Maiyoro captained Kenya's athletics team to the country's first Olympic Games in 1956 in Melbourne, where he finished seventh in 5,000m.

Among the latest athletes Maiyoro has inspired and encouraged to take up athletics is Dominic Samson, the National Secondary Schools 10km race walk champion, who will represent Kenya at the World youth event.