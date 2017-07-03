3 July 2017

Tanzania: Fugitive Ex-Policeman Held Over Car Stolen From Kenya

The police, in cooperation with their Kenyan counterparts, have arrested a former Tanzanian policeman. He has been hunted since 2015 for allegedly being the ringleader of car theft deals.

Besides arresting him, he was also found in possession of a firearm. Reports claim his application for possessing a pistol passed through Monduli District instead of Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region, where the suspect lives.

"The suspect's booklet on owning the pistol shows that he bought it from a certain person and his application went through Monduli, but appears that the application was endorsed only recently in February," hinted a source.

The former police-turned suspected criminal was expelled from the Police Force in 2015 after allegations levelled against him were put to light. He was arrested in Msaranga on Saturday at 12pm, while driving a car alleged to have been stolen from Kenya.

Information obtained yesterday says the stolen vehicle, Toyota Probox, was seized because it was fitted with a car tracking device that showed the place, where it was.

