Kenya: G.G. Kariuki Burial Set for July 14

Laikipia Senator Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, better known as G.G. Kariuki, will be buried at his Rumuruti farm on July 14, the family has said.

Family spokesperson and his son Robert Mwangi said the committees tasked with burial arrangements in his rural home and Loresho residence in Nairobi had started preparations for the send-off.

HEART

The veteran politician, who served under all the four past governments, succumbed to a cardiac-related illness at Nairobi Hospital on Thursday night.

His family on Sunday also disclosed that the senator had been ailing for the past 18 months.

"We are meeting with the organising committee to come up with the programme. We have agreed to bury our loving father on July 14," said Mr Mwangi.

He added that the Nairobi burial committee, chaired by former Tetu MP Francis Nyammo, was planning to hold a requiem mass at St Andrews PCEA in Nairobi.

Security officials in Laikipia have confirmed that various leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta are expected to attend the burial.

TRIBUTE

Meanwhile, local leaders and Kenyans continue paying glowing tributes to the lawmaker.

Led by Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation Chairwoman Irene Wachuka, the leaders said the senator's death is a big blow to Kenya.

"The death of the senator should serve to unite the county leadership as that was what he stood for," said Mr Irungu.

"He fought for the rights of the local people, restoration of security and issues of human-wildlife conflicts that have been affecting the County for decades."

During his last days, the senator spent most of his time unifying all communities living in the county and calling for the dialogue among pastoralists.

He believed he could help to end conflicts between private ranchers and farm owners in the county.