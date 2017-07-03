Confusion reigns over the implementation of the collective bargaining agreement between the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the government as lecturers threaten to begin their strike this morning.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i in a statement urged the lecturers not to resort to industrial action "as the ministry has already wired Sh4.775 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges".

MEETING

"It is, therefore, my appeal to Uasu to withdraw its planned strike and encourage its members to go on with their duties uninterrupted," said Dr Matiang'i.

However, Uasu Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said members have not received any money and that a crisis meeting today with the National Executive Council (NEC) members would make a final decision over the planned strike.

"I have called all NEC members of 31 universities for a crisis meeting today at 9am, we will take a position from there. We feel that the government is just ignoring the plight of lecturers deliberately," said Mr Wasonga.

"We still do not know whether money was wired into our accounts or not, NEC will confirm to us today and if there is nothing, we will proceed with our strike as earlier planned," he added.

Dr Matiang'i has, however, told the lecturers not to go on strike, saying the government is committed to meet its side of the bargain to honour the CBA.

17.5PC

"The government reiterates its commitment to meet its side of the bargain and the unions and respective staff are advised accordingly. It is, therefore, our position that there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for any of the university unions to resort to industrial action," he said.

The CS explained that the CBA was concluded before the end of the financial year 2016/2017 and therefore, it was agreed that the implementation would be staggered into two financial years -- 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

In March, the respective trade unions signed the CBA with the government, reaching a 17.5 per cent pay-increase deal that ended the 54-day strike that had paralysed learning in all public universities.

At least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country with more than 500,000 students will be affected should the lecturers make good their threat to down their tools.

Some students are set to start their exams today and will be greatly inconvenienced.