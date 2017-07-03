Rwanda: City Mayor Calls for Teamwork in Policy Implementation

Local leaders should work as a team for successful implementation of their performance contracts, Pascal Nyamulinda, the Mayor of City of Kigali, has told grassroots leaders in the City.

He made the remarks on Friday during the City of Kigali's General Assembly, bringing together all the city local leaders to review the progress on the city's targets and policy implementation across the different areas like good governance, socio-economic growth, justice, security and hygiene.

He said, "Leaders need to work hand-in-hand to achieve their goals. You are there to serve the community. You should be role models to inspire the communities you represent, and work as a team to achieve the set goals,"

He added that they need to be open-minded, and involve residents in seeking solutions to their challenges.

"Partnership between local leaders and community members in policy implementation is crucial. A smart city should be led by smart-minded leaders who know what needs to be done and how it has to be done through a collection of their ideas, without ignoring those of the community. We have to work in a dynamic environment to build a dynamic city," he added.

During the general assembly, the leaders discussed the progress of the 2016-17 performance contracts, and next year's, where road construction remains among the city's top priorities.

ACP Rogers Rutikanga, the Regional Police Commander in the City of Kigali, urged residents to remain security conscious.

He said, "It is not only military, police or other security organs' responsibility to ensure security but every member of the community's contribution is needed," he said.

He reminded local leaders to step up efforts against gender based violence, human trafficking, and domestic conflicts, and help address the problem of street children, and child and drug abuse.

At the same occasion, the city awarded best performing villages in policy implementation, in the areas of good governance, security, hygiene, and community service.

Ten out of 1156 villages that make up the City of Kigali were awarded certificate of appreciation and a cheque of Rwf500, 000 while the overall winner was given a laptop in addition. The villages of Amahoro, Gicikiza (both Gasabo) and Mukoni (Kicukiro) claimed the top three spots with 95.2, 94.75 and 92, 0 per cent, respectively.