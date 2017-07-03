3 July 2017

South Africa: Six Killed As Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Free State

Six women were killed and about 50 people were injured when a bus rear-ended a stationary truck on the N8 outside Bloemfontein on Monday morning, paramedics said.

"The entire one side of the bus had been ripped open in the collision," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The six people sustained fatal injuries at the scene, Meiring said.

The 50 people with minor to critical injuries were treated at the scene. Advanced life support interventions were given to the critically injured.

Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

One of the critically injured patients was airlifted by the provincial services helicopter to a hospital for urgent treatment.

The details surrounding the collision are not yet known. Local authorities are on the scene for further investigations.

