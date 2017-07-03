Rwanda: EAYDA Recognises Top Sports Personalities in Last 7 Years

For the time ever, the East African Youth Development Agency (EAYDA) has acknowledged and awarded Rwandan sportsmen and women - past and present - for their contribution toward the growth of Rwandan sports over the past seven years.

The inaugural edition of the awards gala took place on Friday at Marriott Hotel in Kigali and attracted about 400 people from across the sports disciplines.

A total of 18 categories were awarded and on top of them was a lifetime achievement award that went to President Paul Kagame, who has been at the helm of every progress in each of the sports disciplines over the years, according to Emmanuel Mugisha, the country director for EAYDA.

"The President has been a big supporter of sports development in the country on a day to day basis and even when things are not going well he shares advice on how to improve," said Mugisha.

The President's award was received on his behalf by the Minister for Sports and Culture Julienne Uwacu. "We are very grateful with how this very first event went, the turn-up was amazing. We want to make it an annual event, there is a lot that we have learnt and hope to make the next edition even more colorful," he added.

Award categories and winners

Life Time Achievement: H.E Paul Kagame

Best Team (Club): APR FC

Young Sportsman: Emery Bayisenge (KAC Kénitra, Morocco)

Young Sportswoman: Salome Nyirarukundo (Athlete)

Best Sportsman: Valens Ndayisenga (Cyclist)

Best Coach: Djuma Masudi (Rayon Sport)

Best Fans' Club: Gikundiro Forever (Rayon Sport)

Best Federation: Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY)

Best Sponsor (local): Volcano Express (Mukura VS)

Best Sponsor (International): MTN

Best Sportsperson with physical disability: Hermas Muvunyi (Athlete)

Top performing Sports Govt Institution: Ministry of Defence

Most Excelling School: Lycee de Kigali

Best Corporate company: Mironko Industries

Best national team: Team Rwanda (cycling)

Special recognition awards

Men: Eric Dusingizimana (setting world record for longest time batting in net)

Women: Cathia Uwamahoro (setting the world record for longest time batting in the net)

National Team: Women beach Volleyball team pair of Denyse Mutatsimundu and Charlotte Nzayisenga (becoming the first beach volleyball team to qualify for the world championships)