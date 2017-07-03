Sudanese President Omar al-Beshir has extended a present ceasefire for another four months as of Sunday, July 2, in all war zones.

According to the Sudan News Agency, President Beshir on Sunday issued a republican decree stating that he has extended the ceasefire as of Sunday till October 31.

"The move comes in continuation of the policies adopted by the government which hold high the values of peace to the detriment of those of war. It added that the presidential decree also comes within the context of implementing the outcome and recommendations of the National Dialogue" the decree said.

It said the decision is also seeking to encourage those who still carry guns to join the peace and National Accord process.