President Mugabe has ordered Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership and its youths to stay away from Tongaat Hulett Sugar Cane operations in Chiredzi immediately and focus on producing their own crops.

Mugabe said the owners of Tongaat Hulett had done a lot for small scale farmers in Masvingo.

He claimed that the company's operations were in line with empowerment the state's programmes.

This comes after New Zimbabwe reported a few months ago that government had kicked out small scale farmers from a piece of land grabbed from the firm after the South African government applied pressure on Mugabe.

Confirmed reports recently said a Zanu PF youth in the province, Munyaradzi Shoko, allegedly backed by some big wigs, was trying to grab the sugar cane estate by force.

"Why would you want to take everything from them (the white farmers)? We do not want that. Get virgin land and stop being greedy. Do not force someone to work for you whilst you are seated," Mugabe fumed.

The call by Mugabe to stop Tongaat Hulett invasion raises eye brows as another white farmer Robert White was last week evicted from his from Lesbury Farm in Rusape.

Heavily armed riot police kicked White out to pave way for Bishop Trevor Manhanga but Mugabe did not comment on the issue.

Tongaat Hulett owners are South African-based.

Mugabe also took a swipe at some Chiefs and Zanu PF leaders for subletting their properties to white farmers.

"Sub-letting of farms is not allowed in this country. We did not give you land for that purpose. Do you not realize you are giving back land to the whites or empowering them again? Mugabe asked.

"Even Chiefs are doing the same. I want to say, stop it! We gave you land not to re-distribute to white farmers. You should, instead, give that land to children who are leaving colleges with special skills in agriculture. Surrender back the land we gave you if you cannot find locals to share with," thundered Mugabe.