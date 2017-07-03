Rwanda: Espoir in Buoyant Mood Ahead of Peace Cup Final

Espoir FC head coach Jimmy Ndizeye has said he's optimistic his side can win the Peace Cup for the first time in their history when they take on eight-time winners and favourites APR on Tuesday in the final at Stade de Kigali.

The Rusizi-based top tier league side Espoir defied the odds last Wednesday knocking league champions and Peace Cup holders Rayon Sports out of the tournament to reach the final.

Ndizeye said his team were in high spirits ahead of the final. "We have our strengths and are optimistic we will put up an impressive display in the final game. We know the final will be harder than previous matches but we are also getting ready in the best way," said Ndizeye.

"APR offer a tricky test but we have to maintain our confidence and mentality of winning big games and we have shown it in past rounds," added the former Burundi international.

APR booked their place in the final after walloping Amagaju FC 5-0 in the return leg of their semifinal last Thursday at Stade de Kigali, to progress on a 6-1 aggregate score.

After finishing the season in third place behind Rayon Sport and Police in the league, this final offers the military side the only chance to play continental football next season.

The winners of the Peace Cup will represent Rwanda in next year's Total Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, before the final, Amagaju FC and Rayon Sports will battle it out for the third place.

Tuesday

Peace Cup

Third-place playoff

Rayon Sports vs Amagaju 1pm

Final

APR vs Espoir 3:30pm