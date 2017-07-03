Kenya: Kanu Fields Candidates in Mandera as It Seeks to Reclaim Lost Glory

The Kenya African National Union (Kanu) is making inroads in Mandera County by fielding a parliamentary aspirant and several candidates for the county assembly seats, with the hope reclaiming its hold in the region.

To reclaim its almost a lost glory, the independence party has picked on Mr Mohamed Maalim Edin, a seasoned educationalist to fly its flag in Mandera West Constituency.

Mr Edin, who has the blessings of party leader Gideon Moi, exudes confidence of defeating Mr Ahmed Ibrahim of the Jubilee Party and Adan Haji Yussuf of the Economic Freedom Party (EFP) who has been endorsed by elders.

FOREIGNERS

In his own words, the opposing forces against him are "foreigners" who know nothing about Mandera West Constituency which has suffered water shortage for decades.

"None of my competitors lives in Mandera West nor has ever worked here to understand the difficulties we have faced," claims Mr Edin.

The Kanu candidate alleges that Mr Yussuf of EFP lives in Garissa while Jubilee's Ahmed Ibrahim permanently resides in Nairobi.

"I have a home ground advantage that raises my stake over my two competitors despite the fact that we are all from the Garre clan," he says.

FORMER STUDENTS

Having taught at Takaba Boys Secondary School for six years, Mr Edin is counting on his former students and their families for votes on August 8.

"I left teaching in 2005 to work in Ijara (Garissa County) as chief human resource manager in charge of teachers' management but remained in touch with my people," says the father of seven.

The Kanu "cockerel" asserts that his experience in the education sector will elevate the status of Mandera West that has been represented by Mr Mohamud Mohamed who is now eyeing the senatorial seat on a Jubilee ticket.

"I am interested in improving our education standards as the area MP by bringing schools closer to the people unlike in my days when I trekked for six kilometres a day to the nearest school," he said.

MANAGE CDF

Mr Edin says his knowledge on project planning and budgeting as a county chief officers places him at a better place to manage the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

He says he decided to vie on a Kanu ticket due to the party's maturity and sense of respect.

"Kanu governed this country for more than thirty years without a single incident of political instability and this is the party Kenyans have to follow and vote for," he says.

He says if elected, he will seek to empower the youth and women and promote peace and cohesion among the ever-clashing clans in Mandera West.

"I have a responsibility to work closely with [the] county government in ensuring devolved functions improve living standards in Mandera West," he says.

ICT HUB

He wants to see most areas connected to electricity and telephony and also wants to create an ICT hub in Mandera West.

Kanu has nine MCA candidates in Mandera County which has thirty wards.

"We are getting back with a [bang] and once we capture several wards then we shall be in a position to control Mandera County in 2022," he says.

Mr Edin says it is retrogressive and undemocratic to impose leaders on the people further rubbishing calls for six-piece voting by both Jubilee and Nasa.

"Political strategies are dynamic and change with prevailing political situations. As politicians we are always beggars seeking votes. It is impractical for a beggar to beg for another beggar," he said.