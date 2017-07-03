A United Methodist reverend is in trouble after he allegedly attempted to kill his lover's husband by speeding his vehicle off while he (lover's hubby) was clinging to the bonnet.

Reverend Elliot Chikwenhere appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded to July 10 for his trial on $50 bail.

Allegations against him arose on June 12 this in Harare.

According to prosecutors, Chikwenhere was having a nice time with Patience Tambudzai in Kaguvi Street in his vehicle.

Tambudzai's husband, David Gwarazimba, then spotted the two and he jumped onto the bonnet of the vehicle and clung to the wipers.

Chikwenhere then drove off his while Gwarazimba was still clinging onto the wipers.

As the cleric drove to Rekai Tangwena Street, Gwarazimba lost grip and fell off the car, hitting his head against the tarmac.

He sustained severe head and bodily injuries as a result of the fall.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.