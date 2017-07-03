2 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Hubby Clings to Car As Reverend Speeds Off With His Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).

A United Methodist reverend is in trouble after he allegedly attempted to kill his lover's husband by speeding his vehicle off while he (lover's hubby) was clinging to the bonnet.

Reverend Elliot Chikwenhere appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded to July 10 for his trial on $50 bail.

Allegations against him arose on June 12 this in Harare.

According to prosecutors, Chikwenhere was having a nice time with Patience Tambudzai in Kaguvi Street in his vehicle.

Tambudzai's husband, David Gwarazimba, then spotted the two and he jumped onto the bonnet of the vehicle and clung to the wipers.

Chikwenhere then drove off his while Gwarazimba was still clinging onto the wipers.

As the cleric drove to Rekai Tangwena Street, Gwarazimba lost grip and fell off the car, hitting his head against the tarmac.

He sustained severe head and bodily injuries as a result of the fall.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state.

Zimbabwe

'It's Not My Duty to Name My Successor,' Says Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe, 93, has reportedly engaged the Minister of War Veterans Tshinga Dube over the succession issue,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.