Photo: Zimbabwe Independent

President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace Mugabe.

President Robert Mugabe has revealed his thoughts about his loyalists' praise singing tendencies, urging them to be more critical of party leaders as opposed to "bootlicking" them.

Mugabe said this while addressing Zanu PF followers at his Friday youth interface rally in Masvingo where he also scorned power hungry party politicians for seeking to outdo each other through playing the tribal card.

"I want to assure you that I will never, never accept division on the basis of tribe," Mugabe said.

"This is not how we and (late Vice President Simon) Muzenda operated when we formed our party; to say we want 'our people'. But who in the first place are not your people!"

President Mugabe added: "The problem is the same even in Midlands where you get the likes of (Sports Minister Makhosini) Hlongwane saying 'some of us are not wanted in the province'.

"But why are you not wanted? And they respond 'because we hold critical views'.

"We want people with critical views. We can't just have persons who speak... even if I was the one who was leader there, you don't expect people to be bootlicking.

"And us the leaders must also be exemplary and demonstrate that we are for the unity of the people."

President Mugabe's comments follow a stampede by his lieutenants to show boundless loyalty to him, sometimes using biblical adjectives.

Zanu PF youth league secretary, Kudzanai Chipanga, has variously described his boss as 'Jesus' and 'Angel Gabriel' (Mugabe's middle name).

Chipanga was also taking after party chair for Mashonaland Central province Dickson Mafios who also once described Mugabe as Jesus Christ.

Former cabinet minister Webster Shamu has also described Mugabe as 'Cremora' (a creamy brand of milk) and was at one time rumoured to be kneeling before the veteran leader each time he sought audience with him.

Although the populist leader has said something similar before, those who have fallen for the bait have emerged with fingers thoroughly burnt.

Few years ago, an excited Mugabe cleared the way for open discussion on one of the country's most taboo subjects, his succession.

But he was soon to break his own vows to open debate around the thorny subject when he started victimising those who complied.

Years before, Mugabe presided over the suspension of then Masvingo legislator Dzikamai Mavhaire who had called on him to relinquish power.

Lately, one of his ministers, Tshinga Dube, in charge of war veterans, is being roasted by his most ardent defenders for saying it was not criminal to discuss his boss's succession.