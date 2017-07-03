MDC-T Vice President, Nelson Chamisa, has described political parties in the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) as a group of opportunists who want take credit from the struggle which they did not sacrifice for.

Addressing a youths rally in Chitungwiza, soon after jetting from Kenya, where his party had gone to meet with Kenya's opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Saturday, Chamisa, said they will only be part of a grand opposition political parties coalition which is led by Tsvangirai.

"I want you to know that when hunting there are those who will be following the one chasing the prey and when he is about to catch the prey you see them sharpening their knives," said Chamisa.

"So be careful of such individuals, but I am saying that you must not ignore or dump them. What must be known is that there is no such followers that in that scenario who should then lead the one who has been chasing the prey," Chamisa said using Shona idioms which when critically analysed would mean that all other political parties which are emerging and are planning a coalition should be led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

"I am saying all those who want to join us please feel free to do so because we have opened our doors for any coalition.

"Those who want to work with us like Joice Mujuru, please come and follow Tsvangirai. Tendai Biti if you want to work with us, come and follow Tsvangirai, Dr Simba Makoni, even if you once failed, you are free to come and join Tsvangirai, Dumiso Dabengwa do not be hated by others, please and come and join Tsvangirai, to Elton Mangoma we are saying , come and beat your drums behind Tsvangirai," said Chamisa.

CODE comprises 11 'small' political parties which include Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party, the Elton Mangoma led Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe, MDC of Welshman Ncube, Zapu, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn led by Simba Makoni, Democratic Restoration Assembly (Dare) and Zimbabwe Union for Democrats (Zunde) and Joice Mujuru's National People's Party which joined last week.

Morgan Tsvangirai's MDC-T is not a member of CODE which the movement says consist of political parties which have no support base.

Some of the CODE members are also part of the National Electoral Reform Agenda, (NERA), a coalition of parties pushing for electoral reforms ahead of 2018 elections, which MDC-T subscribes to.

NERA is currently struggling to come up with a single candidate who will lead the coalition and also contest against President Robert Mugabe in next year's elections.

The majority of NERA membership has, however, endorsed Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the proposed grand coalition.