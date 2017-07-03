The MDC-T youth wing recently held a Sports gala in Chiwundura to conscientise the youth about their political and socio-economic rights, the party's youth national spokesperson, Brian Dube has said.

Dube said sporting activities were part of his party's strategy to reach out to the youths especially as the country moves towards next year's general elections.

"The day in Chiwundura was part of commemorations to mark the Day of the African Child,"Dube said.

"We were reviving the consciousness of the youths particularly considering the challenges they are facing. Soccer and netball were just a form of entertainment as we drive the message home."

Dube said his party was also targeting the girl child in opening up opportunities for them.

MDC-T youths from Chiwundura, Gweru Urban, Mkoba and Harvest House participated in the soccer and netball tournament.

Dube said youths in the constituency (Chiwundura) faced political violence, exclusion, unemployment, poverty, and a high rate of school drop outs due to fees challenges.

The MDC-T youth wing has a number of campaign programmes among them #99 Campaign aimed at capturing the vote of all citizens born in 1999, the same year the MDC-T was formed and another one Bereka Mwana Tiende (Take Your Child With You).