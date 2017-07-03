2 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Nkosana Moyo Says Zimbabweans Betrayed Tsvangirai in 2008

Presidential aspirant, Dr Nkosana Moyo, said Zimbabweans betrayed Morgan Tsvangirai in 2008 when the MDC-T leader beat President Robert Mugabe in the first round of the elections.

Tsvangirai beat Mugabe in the first round of the Presidential poll but failed to take over power due to a constitutional technicality.

The opposition still believes the Presidential election results which took almost two months to be announced were rigged.

Launching his presidential bid in Harare, last week, Moyo said Zimbabweans allowed President Mugabe to temper with the 2008 election results.

"Now that I think we know that Morgan Tsvangirai supposedly won that election (2008), but instead of Zimbabweans saying that we are not accepting anybody doing anything else with our results, we collectively let it happen," said Moyo.

Moyo said if Zimbabweans had risen the country would not been in the state which it is now.

"Do not say Morgan Tsvangirai sold out, but it is us, we Zimbabweans who messed up and once we take that responsibility we will be able to mend our mistake," he said.

