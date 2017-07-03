South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Commends Engagement Between the Executive and Legislature

press release

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as Leader of Government Business, welcomed the level and quality of engagement between the Executive and Parliament during the 2nd Term of Parliament between April and June 2017.

The Leader of Government Business is the interface between the Executive and the National Assembly.

During the second term of 2017, 31 Executive Bills were placed before Portfolio Committees in the National Assembly, including the Expropriation Bill, the Medical Innovation Bill, the Broadcasting Amendment Bill and the Traditional Courts Bill.

In addition, the National Youth Development Agency Bill was passed on the eve of Youth Month, observed in June 2017, and out of recognition of the importance of creating opportunities that will empower South Africa's young people.

During this term, Ministers and officials regularly interacted with Committees to ensure a streamlined legislative process and to enable legislators' scrutiny of Executive actions.

Various members of the Executive - including the Ministers of Public Enterprises, Social Development and Finance - gave account to committees on matters of national interest.

Similarly, the President, Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers presented themselves to the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces to answer Questions for Oral Reply.

Parliament also successfully debated issues of importance such as, the increase in farm murders and farm attacks in South Africa; the twentieth anniversary of the Constitution and Human Rights Day; the scourge of violence against women and children; advancing youth economic empowerment.

At the same time, the second term recorded a substantial increase in the number of written Parliamentary Questions put to the Executive.

"The scale and intensity of interaction between Parliament and the Executive bodes well for our democracy," noted Deputy President.

"It bodes well too for public confidence in government and the legislature, as South Africans can be assured that public resources are well accounted for; that mismanagement of these resources is prevented or addressed, and that public representatives are vigilant in their advancement of the best interests of citizens.

"The collaboration between the Executive, political parties and Parliament as a whole demonstrates that our democracy is maturing, and that various stakeholders can work together harmoniously without compromising their integrity or respective mandates. All of us are putting the country first."

Deputy President Ramaphosa wished Members of Parliament well for their constituency period and called on citizens to become more active in participating in the processes and platforms of Parliament.

Issued by: The Presidency