Zimbabwe: Shabanie Mine Win

Zvishavane — Shabanie Mine finally remembered how to win by silencing How Mine at Maglas yesterday.

Dylan Chivandire's strike in the 48th minute made the difference. Collins Dhuwa, who had a quiet first half, came back from the breather a transformed man and was at the heart of the goal.

He won the ball on the left and beat Toto Banda who was temporarily playing the right back role following the injury of Tsepo Ranthokoane.

His pass fell to Chivandire who coolly controlled the ball and fired past a diving Tichaona Diya. Both teams were very cautious in the early stages of the match with How Mine showing some glimpses of life through Timothy January, Pasca Manhanga, Toto Banda, and Sakala Makundika.

After the breather Shabanie were the better side with Admire Dzumbunu, Lloyd Nyamande and Nyasha Mpofu dictating the pace of the game and captain Samuel Mafukidze shining in goals for the home team.

Shabanie Mine ... ... ... ... ... ..(0) 1 How Mine ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . 0