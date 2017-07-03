Local opposition parties weekend took umbrage with Zimbabwe's newest presidential aspirant Nkosana Moyo's comments that their plans to form a grand coalition was a mere stampede for jobs.

Hardly had locals savoured his surprise entry into the presidential race did the former industry minister fire the earliest shots at his more politically established colleagues, describing their move as a desperate lot.

This comes after Zimbabwe's mainstream and fringe parties have pulled all the stops to come up with a united front against their common rival, Zanu PF.

But coalition formation seems to be weighed down by an apparent struggle for leadership, most prominent, pitying veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and ex-Vice President Joice Mujuru, NPP leader.

Moyo found this too absurd to warrant a tongue lashing.

"We need to make a distinction between people who are coming together to literally divide jobs among themselves, and people who are offering themselves with clarity of the job that needs to be done," he said during the launch of his presidential bid on Thursday.

Coalition protagonists found his comments way too untoward with ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa saying he was now too old to be job seeking.

"We have been in the liberation struggle since 1963. Why should we be looking for jobs?" Dabengwa told NewZimbabwe.com weekend.

"In my case, after all these years in the liberation struggle and in the service of the country. I am looking for a job! What a joke!

Dabengwa added: "I don't know who he is talking about when he says political parties are looking for a job. Maybe it could be relevant to some but certainly not my party and not me."

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu felt Moyo's comments were diversionary, adding that his party will not be distracted in its pursuit for elusive power.

"Surely do you expect a train to stop simply because a dog has barked!

"We will meet Nkosana Moyo in the political market," Gutu said.

But Zimbabwe People First leader and current chairperson of the 11 party Coalition of Democrats (CODE) Maxwell Shumba was more scathing.

"Zimbabwe is in dire need of a national solution to its current social and economic woes. This is no time for aloofness and snobbish attitude. We have it in Robert Mugabe already," said the US based politician and academic.

"Coalition is the best definition of unity. It is a demonstration of tolerance of divergent views and ability to compromise.

"Zimbabwe after 37 years of Mugabe's fowl mouth cannot afford another leader with similar attitude.

"These words do not show national leadership.

"Genuine and selfless leaders invest in unity. Charity begins at home. One cannot rubbish unity at home and still live with the United Nations."