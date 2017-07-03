South Africa: Erasmus Remains South Africa's Lone Elite Umpire

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named an unchanged Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017/18 season, following the annual review and selection process.

The South African veteran umpire Marais Erasmus is one of the 12 names announced by the ICC to stand in international fixtures.

Erasmus, 53, has stood in 71 One-Day Internationals (ODI), 43 Tests and 26 Twenty20 Internationals (T20I).

The decision was made by the ICC Umpires Selection Panel consisting of chairperson and ICC general manager of cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC chief match referee Ranjan Madugalle, ex-England player, coach, umpire and now a commentator - David Lloyd, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, the former India captain and international umpire

The Elite Panel of ICC Umpires for the 2017-2018 season will be:

Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus , Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also retained the same group of Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees for the 2017-18 season.

The seven match referees, who will be refereeing during the upcoming season, are:

David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson.

Sport24