3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Clears Air On Anambra Election, Biafra Agitation, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

Overall leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has, in a video interview with SaharaReporters, cleared the air on his stand over Anambra governorship election billed for November, Biafra restoration and a lot others.

On whether he is flouting his bail conditions, he said Buhari must be held to account first for flouting all the court orders to free him, free El-Zakzaky, free Igbo musician Bight Chimezie and others who are still being detained by the Department of State Services, DSS, before he (Nnamdi Kanu) can be asked about flouting court orders.

Kanu also said he has backed down on his call on Easterners not to attend any church with a Yoruba pastor because they have changed. Mazi Kanu also said that all the information flying around alleging that he made some negative statements over some issues are the orchestrations of those who are just jealous of him and Biafra.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Buhari's Health Condition - Ruling Party Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn't know the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.