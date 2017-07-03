South Africa: Philander Fit for Lord's Test

Proteas new ball bowler Vernon Philander has been passed fit for the first Test of a four-match series against England, starting at Lord's on Thursday.

The 32-year-old had been a major doubt for the match after he missed last week's warm-up against the England Lions with an ankle injury he sustained while on county duty with Sussex.

All-rounder Chris Morris played against the Lions in Philander's absence, but he will more than likely make way now that Philander has been declared fit.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation on the availability of captain Faf du Plessis for the Lord's Test, though it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will play.

Du Plessis was in South Africa for the birth of his first child last Thursday, but because it was a difficult birth, he could not leave immediately.

He was due to fly to England once the baby and his wife, Imari, were more settled, but by Monday morning there had been no further clarity.

If Du Plessis does miss the Lord's Test, Dean Elgar will captain in his absence.

