3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Philander Fit for Lord's Test

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas new ball bowler Vernon Philander has been passed fit for the first Test of a four-match series against England, starting at Lord's on Thursday.

The 32-year-old had been a major doubt for the match after he missed last week's warm-up against the England Lions with an ankle injury he sustained while on county duty with Sussex.

All-rounder Chris Morris played against the Lions in Philander's absence, but he will more than likely make way now that Philander has been declared fit.

Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation on the availability of captain Faf du Plessis for the Lord's Test, though it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will play.

Du Plessis was in South Africa for the birth of his first child last Thursday, but because it was a difficult birth, he could not leave immediately.

He was due to fly to England once the baby and his wife, Imari, were more settled, but by Monday morning there had been no further clarity.

If Du Plessis does miss the Lord's Test, Dean Elgar will captain in his absence.

Sport24

South Africa

Wrap - the ANC Policy Conference So Far

The ANC's 5th policy conference is currently underway at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. The conference started… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.