1 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Nakumatt Closes Three Outlets in Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The East African

Troubled regional retail chain Nakumatt has closed down three of its outlets in Uganda.

The cash-strapped retailer shut stores at Acacia Mall in Kololo, Village Mall in Bugolobi and at Victoria Mall in Entebbe.

"The supermarket space at these malls will go under redevelopment," said Knight Frank Uganda, the property manager, in a statement issued on Saturday.

In April, Nakumatt shut its Katwe branch after it accumulated rent arrears running into millions of shillings.

Last month, the retailer said it would close poorly performing outlets in Uganda and Kenya. It has already closed two stores in Nairobi.

The retail chain also has a presence in Tanzania and Rwanda.

Uganda

Hundreds Flee Kalangala Islands As Army Hunts Illegal Fishermen

In January, President Museveni instituted a special Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) to fight illegal fishing on all… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.