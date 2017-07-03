Uganda: Nakumatt Closes Three Outlets in Uganda

Troubled regional retail chain Nakumatt has closed down three of its outlets in Uganda.

The cash-strapped retailer shut stores at Acacia Mall in Kololo, Village Mall in Bugolobi and at Victoria Mall in Entebbe.

"The supermarket space at these malls will go under redevelopment," said Knight Frank Uganda, the property manager, in a statement issued on Saturday.

In April, Nakumatt shut its Katwe branch after it accumulated rent arrears running into millions of shillings.

Last month, the retailer said it would close poorly performing outlets in Uganda and Kenya. It has already closed two stores in Nairobi.

The retail chain also has a presence in Tanzania and Rwanda.