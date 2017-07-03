3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bruintjies, Alkana Give Their Best in Paris

Sprinter Henricho Bruintjies and hurdler Antonio Alkana both put up fights in their specialist disciplines on Saturday, though they missed out on their respective podiums at the IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Paris, France.

Bruintjies ended fourth in the men's 100m race, which was reduced to six athletes after two men were disqualified for false starts.

He finished in 10.23, with Dutch speedster Churandy Martina given the same time in third position, while African champion Ben Youssef Meite of the Ivory Coast charged to victory in 9.99.

In the men's 110m hurdles race, Alkana clocked 13.24 to grab fifth spot in the final, completing the race 0.19 behind Jamaican winner Ronald Levy.

Earlier, Alkana had taken fourth position in his heat in 13.21, just 0.10 outside the SA record he set in Prague last month.

The eighth of 14 legs in the Diamond League series will be held in Lausanne on Thursday, July 6.

