1 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Ayanda Dlodlo Deplores Any Form of Attack or Intimidation Against Members of the Media

Journalist intimidation goes against Constitutional Rights

Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, deplores any form of attack or intimidation against members of the media. In South Africa, the media industry is not servile but instead enjoys freedom guaranteed under the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution.

Journalists are subjected to front line abuse globally and in South Africa it has become no exception. The media is not only victimized by organizations and members of the public, but it is also important to note that they have fallen prey to associates within their own profession. The recent case of intimidation of Business Day employees, as well as journalists in The Times group and ANN7, are but a few examples of attacks against the media.

Minister Dlodlo said: "Any form of intimidation of the press goes against the Constitution, the cornerstone of our democracy and such acts are unacceptable. Journalists should be free to practice their craft without any fear or intimidation, and this comes with a degree of responsibility in their reporting which includes the values and ethos enshrined under the Bill of Rights."

Dlodlo further added that in South Africa's system of democracy, openness and accountability the media's role is imperative in moving the country forward by shaping public narrative, creating an informed citizenry, and strengthening democracy.

Issued by: Department of Communications

South Africa

