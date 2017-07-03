3 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Roads Closed, Rubble Set Alight in Hout Bay Protest

Victoria Road and Main Road in Hout Bay were closed on Monday morning due to ongoing protest action, authorities said.

City of Cape Town safety and security director Richard Bosman said the roads were closed due to burning rubble set alight by protesting community members.

In a tweet, MyCiTi said that route 108, which runs from Hangberg to Adderley Street, and route 109, which runs from Imizamo Yethu to the city centre, had been suspended.

It was unclear whether a meeting between the housing department and the Imizamo Yethu steering committee set for Monday morning at 10:00 would continue.

Protests in the area started on Saturday when community members erected structures blocking traffic in roads.

In March, a huge fire tore through Imizamo Yethu, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving thousands of residents displaced.

Bosman previously told News24 the protest was over a lack of electricity and decent formal housing in Imizamo Yethu, which had allegedly been promised by Mayor Patricia de Lille to those displaced by the devastating fire in the area a few months ago.

Protesters claim they were promised better housing within three months of the fire.

Those displaced are currently staying at an interim housing area on Hout Bay's sports field.

