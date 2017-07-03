3 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Ethiopia: African Union Summit Opens in Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

African leaders started to gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday, for the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The two-day summit opens today under the theme, "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth."

It would examine cross-cutting issues affecting African economies and the opportunities and options that could be exploited for continental transformation.

Significant among the issues likely to be discussed at the meeting include continental trade, AU reforms, peace and security, funding for the AU, and youth empowerment.

Ethiopia

President Lungu in Ethiopia for AU Summit

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning left to Attend the 29th African Union summit in Ethopia Addis Ababa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.