South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Launches Groot Brak River Youth Café As Part of Youth Month

To conclude Youth Month commemorations, the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) launched the Groot Brak River Youth Café.

The Groot Brak Youth Café, launched on Friday (30-06-2017), is the provinces 7th Youth Café and comes after the recent launch of the Mitchells Plain Youth Café earlier in June.

The Groot Brak Youth Café is a new facility R6.5-million facility. It is the product of our partnership with PetroSA, which funded the construction of the building, and the Mossel Bay Municipality which availed space and ongoing support.

The Department has contracted our NGO partner, the Wonderful SA Foundation, to operate the facility, and render services to young people on behalf of the Department.

The location of the Groot Brak Youth Café allows for young people living in poorer and more rural parts of Mossel Bay to have access to world-class facility.

The launch was attended by officials from DSD, Wonderful SA CEO, Michael Puffet, Mossel Bay Mayor, Ald. Harry Levendal, Western Cape Provincial Parliament Deputy Speaker, Piet Pretorius and Provincial Minister for Sports & Culture, Anroux Marais.

As per the Provincial Youth Development Strategy, the Youth Café is tailored to offer opportunities for young people broadly referred to as "NEETs", namely young people not in employment, education or training.

Along with a good cup of coffee, the Groot Brak Youth Café will provide internet access and computer access to budding entrepreneurs and aspirant job-seekers. In addition, the facility will render opportunities and training in;

Digital Training,

Work Ethic,

Entrepreneurship,

Leadership development,

Life Skills Sessions

Creative Design,

Event Management,

Project Management.

The newly launched Youth Café mobi-site has more information, and can be accessed by young people by clicking on www.westerncape.gov.za/youth-cafe.

Even as we conclude Youth Month, the Department will continue to roll out services and opportunities to young people, and has allocated R15.6-million this financial year to youth services.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development