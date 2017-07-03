West Africa: Association to Host Mining Countries

President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Sani Shehu said no fewer than 12 West African mining countries will assemble in Nigeria to deliberate on ways to develop the mining sector in the region.

Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that the countries would meet on July 5 to discuss their progress, challenges in the sector and areas that ECOWAS could assist them.

The association is organising General meeting of ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines (EFEDCOM).

EFEDCOM was formed by ECOWAS to advocate for effective policies to promote sustainable and responsible mining sub-region.

The meetings of EFEDCOM are rotational; the 2016 version took place in Ghana and the 2017 edition would be hosted by the Miners Association of Nigeria.

According to him, the programme which is first of its kind in Nigeria, will be attended by Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana, Niger, Cote D'Ivoire, Guinea among others.

NAN