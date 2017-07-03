30 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Government Extends Condolences On Passing Away of Members of Media

press release

Government saddened by loss of lives in the media sector

Government is saddened by the passing of some of the pre-eminent members of our media fraternity, the most recent being two employees of our Public Broadcaster, Ms Suna Venter and field camerawoman Ms Zama Mbalo. Their passing follows the recent deaths of Mr Johann Botha and veteran photographer Mr Ranjith Kally.

Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo said: "The deaths of dynamic media personalities makes the media profession poorer. The industry, and in particular journalists, should play a critical role in shaping public discourse, equipping citizens with information, and strengthening the country's democracy."

The South African government believes in free press and media freedom as guaranteed under the Bill of Rights enshrined in the Constitution. It is one of the fundamental values of our democracy that media practitioners should be allowed to practice their craft without fear or intimidation whilst upholding the highest degree of journalistic ethics. "These four journalists whom we have lost, have been amongst those who embodied this spirit," Minister Dlodlo added.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of these esteemed journalists," said Minister Dlodlo.

Enquiries:

Phumla Williams

Cell: 083 501 0139

Issued by:

Government Communications

South Africa

