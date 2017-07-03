3 July 2017

Nigeria: Al-Makura Threatens to Prosecute Hate-Speech Makers

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has warned that any individual or group that engages in speeches likely to infringe on the rights of other individuals will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Al-Makura handed down the warning yesterday when traditional rulers led by the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Isah Mustapha Agwai paid him a courtesy call in the Government House Lafia.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur, quoted Al-Makura as vowing that anybody caught making provocative statement would be punished according to the law to serve as a lesson to others.

The governor urged the traditional rulers to caution those involved in making reckless statements to desist and report such individuals to the law enforcement agencies.

Al-Makura added that the state had suffered enough tribulations and would do its best to ensure that the peace enjoyed in the state was not truncated by selfish individuals.

He promised that the state government would continue to ensure that everyone in the state enjoyed equal rights as citizens of the country.

