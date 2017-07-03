Nigeria: Evans - Police Deny Being Under Pressure

Photo: Vanguard

Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

The Nigerian Police Force on Monday they are not under pressure in the handling of the case of suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, said this on Monday morning while featuring on a talkshow on African Independent Television, AIT.

Mr. Moshood was reacting to concerns raised by Nigerians, especially on social media, about the seeming slow pace with which the police have handled the case thus far.

Evans and six of his co-conspirators were arrested and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command in June.

According to Mr. Moshood, the suspects were arrested after officers stormed the kidnappers' den and engaged in a gun battle which lasted several hours.

The suspect was first declared wanted in August 2013 for the attempted kidnap of Vincent Obianudo, the owner of a Lagos-based transportation company. Mr. Obianudo survived the attempt, as police officers foiled the scheme, killing three of his gang members in the process.

According to the police, the gang primarily kidnapped victims in Lagos State but have also kidnapped prominent Nigerians from Northern states.

Since Evans' arrest, he has made startling confessions about his alleged kidnapping exploits, among other criminal activities.

Many Nigerians have, however, raised concerns on why the Police are delaying his (Evans') prosecution.

But Mr. Moshood, in his reaction, said the police are not under any pressure over the case, saying there are related issues the police are still investigating, including criminal cases involving the suspect in Ghana and other African countries.

The spokesperson also advised Nigerians to be wary of social media reports, which he said were often based on hearsays and not authentic information emanating from the police.

While explaining that the police would do everything within its capacity to ensure proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect, Mr. Moshood noted that the police have no power over the decision of the court on the case.

He called on other Nigerians who may have evidences against the suspect to assist the police and the court in the administration of justice.

Mr. Moshood, however, noted that the police are not under any pressure from anywhere.

"We are not under any pressure and we won't be," he said.