Kenya: SOS! Leopards Management in Need of Overhaul

If I had powers I would have kindly asked Dan Mule and his team to step aside for ruining a great club with great history.

What is happening at the Ingwe Den is obviously very difficult for the fans to accept. We need a management shake-up!

After a failing to register a win in eight matches consecutively before the league break, I expected Ingwe to respond by stringing back-to-back victories, starting with the weekend game against newly promoted Kariobangi Sharks, but instead Ingwe succumbed to a 0-2 loss.

The 13-time league champions now in the relegation zone seems to be heading headlong into the mammoth task of fighting to avoid the big chop.

Ironically, Leopards started the season on a high note.

Ingwe fans are deeply saddened by the action taken by AFC Leopards management to fire coach Marian Marin who had hardly worked for two weeks.

Though the development was script that has now become all too common, it is a worrying trend given that the Romanian had just taken over from Hall Stewart who left prematurely and under circumstances that are not yet clear.

Poor Leopards have broken Kenyan local record in firing coaches! We must stop these controversial and painful departures of good tactician.

A section of bad officials who have prevented good coaches taking over the coaching position at the den must go.

It is surprising that any serious professional coach has no place at the club at the moment.

I have nothing against the officials, but I will only ask them two questions:

One. What made Leopards bring Marin who had a good job in Syria?

Two. What had they seen in him in the first place to consider his services?

A member of the playing unit who sought anonymity revealed that there was a rift between the Romanian - considered a stickler to detail - and a few players after he started singling them out as weak players hence, sparking a revolt from a section of the playing unit.

Some of the past coaches who were shown the door sacrificed enough to improve Ingwe but the office was not ready to pay them and they had to leave.

Stewart is on record terming the club officials as "dodgy" and it seems that the officials are yet to get their act together. Zdravko Logarusic and Luc Eymael are some of the tacticians who left Leopards under a cloud of uncertainty after enduring strained working relationships with the office.

Other coaches have in the past filed cases over wrongful dismissal.

Let us stop victimizing the technical bench whenever the team is not performing. The players must do their bit.

Many good coaches could not stay Ingwe, because the club management incessantly interfered with the squad.

Prior to the league kick off, Leopards had all the resources at their disposal to sign good players but some officials opted with what we have seen throughout the first phase of the league competition.

Good news though is that Leopards have signed Musa Mudde from Bandari, Aziz Okaka (Ushuru), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar), Ray Ochieng (Thika United), Alexis Kitenge (Atletico Olympic, Burundi) and Kizito Keziron (Vipers FC (Uganda).

But, without a clear plan this crises, no, upheavels at Leopards will persist and we will eventually get relegated. God forbade!