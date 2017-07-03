3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Serap Tasks Dogara On Amnesty to Treasury Looters

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has condemned the bill before the House of Representatives meant to grant amnesty to suspected public account looters in the country, calling for its immediate removal.

In an open letter to the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, SERAP's Executive Director, Adetokunbo Mumuni, said the House of Represen-tatives should allow justice and accountability to run its course in grand corruption cases.

According to him, "the proposed law, sponsored by Linus Okorie (PDP Ebonyi), expected that suspected looters of the public treasury would enjoy full and complete amnesty; not face any probe, inquiry or prosecution; and 'shall not be compelled to disclose the source of their looted funds' as long as they invest their wealth in Nigeria.

"The amnesty bill for suspected looters unquestionably conflicts with Nigeria's obligations under the UN Convention Against Corruption to establish territorial criminal jurisdiction over corrupt acts, prosecute offenders, and apply prescribed sanc-tions through fair trial."

