Nigeria: Urhobo Ex-Militants, Youths Demand Control of Oil/Gas Resources

Ughelli — A coalition of Urhobo ex-militants in conjunction with the Association of Unemployed Youths of Urhobo Ethnic Nationality, Delta State, weekend, said that the Urhobo nation wants to assume control of all oil and gas facilities located in its territory and remit specified percentage to the Federal Government.

Leader/president of the coalition of ex-militants, Ekokotu Abraham, in a statement after a meeting at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, said: "Finally, the chairman of the group and executives of the Unemployed Youths of Urhobo nation have unanimously agreed that Urhobo nation wants to control all its oil and gas resources/facilities located in its territory. Urhobo nation wants control of its oil and gas resources in full and will be remitting a percentage to the Federal Government.

"Urhobo nation owns numerous oil and gas facilities such as Utorogu Gas Plant, located at Ughelli South LGA, which is the largest gas plant in the sub-Sahara Africa. The Utorogu gas plant processes natural gas for the Utorogu - Escravos -Lagos gas pipeline, the Egbin Terminal station in Ikorodu, the Shagamu Cement factory, Industrial Estates in Ikeja, Ogba and Ilupeju in Lagos and Agbara in Ogun State.

"The Utorogu Gas plant also feeds the West African Gas Project that takes gas to Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana. It is proposed that the pipeline will be extended to Cote D'Ivoire to the tune of $42 billion quarterly to the revenue of Nigeria.

"Despite the enormous contributions of Urhobo nation to the economy of Nigeria, its people live in abject poverty."

The groups also frowned at the proposed move of the NNPC to sublet Effurun Refinery to a third party financier, saying: "It is a fraud and will make the Urhobo nation to lose its valuable oil and gas resources to third party owners, who will further short-change the people of the land."

On the Niger Delta peace process and call for restructuring, they said, "The nation clearly facing grave security challenges with the several agitations by different groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, New Delta Avengers, so the Federal Government has to take the right decision and allow the will of the people to prevail."