3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Land Grabbing - Lawyer Reports Lagos, Task Force to NHRC

By Innocent Anaba

A law firm, Salawu Akingbolu and Company, has dragged the Lagos State Attorney-General and Chairman of Lagos State Special Task Force on Land Grabbing before the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, over alleged frustration of its client's bail.

The law firm, in the petition, stated that the AGF and the Chairman of the Task Force have frustrated all efforts in securing the bail of its client, Alhaji Kamarudeen Lamina, who was arrested, detained and arraigned for alleged land grabbing.

The petition by Olayemi Adetifa stated that Alhaji Lamina was arrested and arraigned before a Lagos State Special Court and accordingly granted bail, but the Chairman of the Task Force has made it impossible for its client to regain freedom, as he threatened those who wanted to stand surety for him.

The petition reads in part: "On June 16, our client was arraigned before a Lagos State Special Court and was accordingly granted bail.

"However, it is more worrisome that our client, having met the bail conditions, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force is doing everything to frustrate our client from regaining freedom."

