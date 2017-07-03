South Africa: City of Cape Town Condemns Violent Protests in Imizamo Yethu

The City of Cape Town has on Sunday condemned the recent protest action in Imbizamo Yethu, Hout Bay that saw roads being blocked and tyres and informal structures set alight.

"We cannot condone the violence as we need to work together to rebuild our communities, not break them down," the City said in a statement.

A set of traffic lights were damaged as a result of the protest action. Some of the poles and road signs were set alight and vandalised, the City said.

There were also reports of vehicle being stoned and police members being attacked.

"The City of Cape Town maintains that we are fully committed to working with the people of Imizamo Yethu to rebuild their lives following the devastating fire in March this year."

The City said they had already spent millions to continue the re-blocking project and re-settle the community, however, "we are not always getting the full co-operation of the community".

"We appeal to the community work with us and not to resort to destructive action."

In March, a huge fire tore through Imizamo Yethu, destroying hundreds of homes and leaving thousands of residents displaced.

Those displaced are currently staying at an interim housing area on Hout Bay's sports field.

News24