3 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 43km Road Nearing Completion in River Cess

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

A 43km laterite road under construction in Rivercess County at the cost of US$120, 000 is expected to be completed this month to expand the inter-county transport network and improve trade.

The road construction spans Boelewea to Kahnyaha towns in the two administrative districts of Jo River and Nyawein.

The road will also help to connect Sinoe, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh counties.

The Daily Observer has gathered from a technician at the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) that US$70,000 of the cost is part of the Legislative Support Project (LSP) while the remaining US$50,000 is a personal contribution from Rivercess County District # 1 Representative, Alfred W. Juweh, Sr., which he confirmed donating.

In a telephone conversation, he confirmed the contribution saying that when completed, the road will boost inter-county trade and more than 23,000 citizens will benefit directly from it.

"Besides the road, I have successfully sponsored two bills, Kahnyana Magisterial Bill and Kploh Chiefdom Bill to construct schools, youth centers among others," he said.

Rep. Juweh will be contesting on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in the October 10 elections.

The Rivercess lawmaker was formerly a member of the Liberia Destiny Party (LDP) of Nathaniel Barnes which has since been dissolved and de-certificated.

He joined the Liberia People's Democratic Party (LPDP) of former Speaker J. Alex Tyler, which is part of a merger including George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change and Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Standard Bearer of the Coalition is Sen. George Weah and the Vice Standard Bearer is Sen. Jewel Howard Taylor.

