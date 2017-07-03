Nigeria: Ex-Minister Seeks Adequate Funding of Imo Health Institution

Orlu — Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Walter Ofonagoro, has called on the Imo State government to adequately fund the foremost health institution in the state, the Imo State College of Health and Management Sciences, Amaigbo, Orlu.

Ofonagoro, who was the chairman at the 15th matriculation ceremony of the college, regretted that the school which sits on a 28 hectares of land and built through communal efforts has been neglected by the previous administrations.

While commending the state governor, Rochas Okorocha for his efforts in returning the college to its original status, the former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority, enumerated the challenges facing the institution and called for government's urgent intervention.

"We are faced with a thorny issue of very bad access road to our college. There is urgent need for more classrooms and office accommodation. We also need assistance in the area of landscaping to maintain our environment and check erosion. We definitely need more staff to match our growth to a multidisciplinary institution.

"Most importantly, the accrediting authorities have emphasized the urgent need to provide appropriate access road to the institution. The untarred portion is under five (5) miles in total distance. Once this road is tarred, the main and very imposing approach to the college will come into full view and use", he explained.

Speaking further, the Professor of History maintained that: "a tertiary institution of this type that emphasises professional competencies in the health and management sciences such as pharmacy, community health, etc, is an invaluable asset to the people of Imo State, and of Nigeria."

He congratulated the matriculants and charged them to approach their studies with all seriousness and dedication, while warning them to refrain from irresponsible conduct that would bring reproach to the college.

In his speech, the provost of the college, Dr Canice Duru said the school was positioned to address the dearth of manpower in the health sector, stressing that graduates of the college were readily employed because of the quality of teaching given to them.

He said the school has put in place, quality staff development exercises to better equip both the academic and non-academic staff for proper and up to date training of students. According to him, the college has within the first half of this year regained the accreditation of three courses.