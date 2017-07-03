3 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 5 Family Members Die After Jollof Rice Meal in Imo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidi Nkwopara

Owerri — Five members of a family died after a meal in the sleepy rural Umuokpara Umanu, Obollo community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The deceased are Mr. Vitalis Nwosu, his wife, Obianuju, and their three children, Chinonso, Chinasa and Odimnobi.

Vanguard gathered that Mrs. Obianuju Nwosu served the family jollof rice, which she prepared for dinner, and not long after they started experiencing stomach ache, stooling and vomiting.

A villager recounted the incident: "The children were the initial complainants and their parents quickly moved them to a nearby private hospital (names withheld). Every effort made to save them failed as they died one after the other."

According to reports from the community, Mr. and Mrs. Nwosu later came down with the same symptoms and were rushed to a hospital in Owerri, but they also died.

A villager noted that two other members of the family, who also took part in the meal survived, adding that "the remains of the deceased have been deposited at Adam Mortuary, Ugiri."

Reacting to the incident, the deceased's first son, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwosu, told newsmen that he was not at home when the incident occurred.

While urging the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident, Chukwuemeka also said that he suspected foul play.

He alleged that his parents and siblings must have been poisoned by a relation over a protracted family matter.

Although the traditional ruler of Amaukwu autonomous community, Eze Akwagbulem G. Anayochukwu, was not at home when Vanguard visited, a man close to the palace confirmed the incident.

He also confirmed that the royal father had visited the Police and the family.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Buhari's Health Condition - Ruling Party Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn't know the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.