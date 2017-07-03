Nigeria: Megacity - Stakeholders Ask Lagos to Accommodate Slum Dwellers

Trade unionists, activist, diplomats, academics and other stakeholders, weekend in Lagos, called on Lagos State Government to find alternative accommodation and means of livelihood to victims of destruction of slums, shanties, road side stores, among other dislocated residents in the government's drive towards its mega city project.

At a programme organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, on The Poor Must Also Live: Demolitions of Markets and Workplaces, participants challenged the state government to find ways of accommodating everybody-- the poor, the middle class and the rich-- in the mega city project.

Participants included the German Consular General to Nigeria, M. Ingo Herbert; FES Country Resident Representative, Nigeria Office, Mr. Ulrich Thum; Professor Taibat Lawanson of University of Lagos, UNILAG; General Secretary of Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria, FIWON, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, and Director of International Press Centre, Mr. Lanre Arogundade.

Others were labour leaders, civil society acti-vists, community leaders, market women, traders, lawyers and others.

Speaking, the Consular General of Germany Embassy in Nigeria, who was the special guest of honour, while appreciating FES for the works it had been doing in Nigeria, noted that "FES is German non-governmental organisation, a political NGO that is independent of the German government."