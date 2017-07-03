Nigeria: Experts Warn Against Skin Diseases Delay

The Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD) has advised Nigerians against presenting their skin diseases late at health facilities.

Chairman, Abuja branch of the society, Dr Mohammed B. Danmallam gave the advice yesterday during the commemoration of the World Skin Health Day organized by the society in Abuja.

The Abuja chapter of NAD sees to the dermatological needs of five states namely; Abuja, Kogi, Benue, Niger and Nassarawa, and currently has 20 members.

He said there was an increase in the frequency of late presentation of several treatable skin diseases to dermatologists, adding that many patients were unaware of the seriousness of their condition until they present late to a specialist.

Danmallam said with late presentation, skin conditions run a chronic course, present with complications, at times disfigurement and may cause poor or unresponsive benefits from advances in therapy.

The dermatologist said with global warming there was recognition of the increasing incidence of skin cancer all over the world, saying some of these cancers begin as innocent looking skin conditions.