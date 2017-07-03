Tanzania: 30 Years Behind Bars for Illicit Khat Business

THE operation to deal with khat cultivation within Same District, Kilimanjaro region has caught up with four people who have since been jailed 30 years after they were convicted of involvement in the illegal trade.

Same District commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule said here that the operation which started this year has seen several others arrested and that seven people have their cases pending in court.

The four men were sentenced to a total of three decades imprisonment each after the court was satisfied by evidence adduced before it and was not persuaded by the defence entered by the accused persons.

The DC said the current exercise to identify and expose the people who engage in the business or use of the drug (khat) was catching up, and that a lot of khat had been destroyed during the operation in the Chome Suji Ward which was notorious for growing the illicit drugplant.

"We have decided to make this search every month to determine quickly those who cultivate it, destroy the plant and prevent further growth of its seedlings at early stages. We uproot them and we need cooperation from the public in this war because those involved in the illegal business live within the community," the DC stressed.

Mr Zephania Mndeme, a Same District resident said the ongoing campaign would help change the performance of students in schools because khat production was such a huge activity that it involved them and was done even near schools and homes.

Another resident, Ms Glory Mchomvu commended the government for efforts it has taken to ensure eradication in cultivation of khat and illicit drugs generally. She appealed that the operation be sustainable.