3 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Federal, State Govts Urged to Subsidise Diabetes Treatment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — The Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) has appealed to federal and state governments to subsidise diabetes drugs and injections for people living with the disease.

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the association, Dr Bathnna Sule, made this appeal at the weekend during the association's monthly enlightenment lecture held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

Sule who is also a visiting consultant on diabetes at the hospital, said diabetes drugs were unaffordable to many people living with the disease, and urged that government at all levels should either subsidise the diabetes medications or include diabetics in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) where they would be paying only 10 percent of their medical bills like their counterparts suffering from tuberculosis.

Also speaking, the National President of DAN, Dr Mohammed Alkali commended the state chapter for organising the monthly event which he said was highly educating towards the management of diabetes.

Dr Alkali, who is also the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Abubakar Tafwa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, stated that the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) had admitted three of his members into its School of Diabetes to undergo various online courses on diabetes education.

Nigeria

I Don't Know Buhari's Health Condition - Ruling Party Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday said he doesn't know the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.