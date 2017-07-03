Kenya: Family Accuses Hospital of Negligence After Boy's Death

A family in Nakuru town is accusing a private hospital of negligence after an eight-year-old boy died on Friday while waiting to be transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The family said the boy was taken to the St Elizabeth Medical Centre near Nakuru town after he developed a fever, but his condition worsened at the institution.

"When he came in here he was walking but after they administered an injection, he stopped talking and became immobile. He could not even eat," said Mr James Muigai, the boy's uncle.

Mr Muigai said the doctors told them they needed to transfer the child to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

OXYGEN

The hospital did not have an ambulance and the family claims they had to look for one.

"We got an ambulance from Rongai Sub County, but it lacked an oxygen tank and therefore could not be used," Mr Muigai told the Nation.

He said they asked the hospital to lend them an oxygen tank but they were asked to deposit money for it.

"They said it would cost Sh101,000. We gave them Sh60,000 and brought a log book to act as security for the remaining amount. The doctor still refused."

The father of the child, Mr Benson Karanja said they had planned to look for an alternative means to take the boy to KNH on Friday morning, but on reaching the hospital, they learnt it was too late.

AMBULANCE

"What hurts me is that the hospital refused to give us the oxygen tank even after we brought the log book. This could have been avoided," Mr Karanja said.

However, a doctor at the hospital said they had recommended St John's Ambulance to the family as they did not have one.

"I had told them to talk to St John Ambulance since theirs has an oxygen tank," said Dr Simon Warui, who was in charge when the child was being attended to.

Nakuru East Member of Parliament Mr David Gikaria, who helped the family secure the body of their child termed the whole ordeal as inhumane.

Mr Gikaria faulted the hospital saying the doctors' actions were contrary to the oath of office they had taken.

"I will consult with lawyers and see if this amounts to negligence. If it does, then I will take the matter to court and get justice for the family," he said.