3 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Family Accuses Hospital of Negligence After Boy's Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reitz Murithi

A family in Nakuru town is accusing a private hospital of negligence after an eight-year-old boy died on Friday while waiting to be transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The family said the boy was taken to the St Elizabeth Medical Centre near Nakuru town after he developed a fever, but his condition worsened at the institution.

"When he came in here he was walking but after they administered an injection, he stopped talking and became immobile. He could not even eat," said Mr James Muigai, the boy's uncle.

Mr Muigai said the doctors told them they needed to transfer the child to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi for further treatment.

OXYGEN

The hospital did not have an ambulance and the family claims they had to look for one.

"We got an ambulance from Rongai Sub County, but it lacked an oxygen tank and therefore could not be used," Mr Muigai told the Nation.

He said they asked the hospital to lend them an oxygen tank but they were asked to deposit money for it.

"They said it would cost Sh101,000. We gave them Sh60,000 and brought a log book to act as security for the remaining amount. The doctor still refused."

The father of the child, Mr Benson Karanja said they had planned to look for an alternative means to take the boy to KNH on Friday morning, but on reaching the hospital, they learnt it was too late.

AMBULANCE

"What hurts me is that the hospital refused to give us the oxygen tank even after we brought the log book. This could have been avoided," Mr Karanja said.

However, a doctor at the hospital said they had recommended St John's Ambulance to the family as they did not have one.

"I had told them to talk to St John Ambulance since theirs has an oxygen tank," said Dr Simon Warui, who was in charge when the child was being attended to.

Nakuru East Member of Parliament Mr David Gikaria, who helped the family secure the body of their child termed the whole ordeal as inhumane.

Mr Gikaria faulted the hospital saying the doctors' actions were contrary to the oath of office they had taken.

"I will consult with lawyers and see if this amounts to negligence. If it does, then I will take the matter to court and get justice for the family," he said.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.