South Africa: Cape Town Implements Stricter Water Restrictions

Pretoria — The City of Cape Town has implemented stricter water restrictions to its citizens as dam levels continue to be critically low as a result of the drought.

"The City of Cape Town advises all water users that stricter water restrictions will come into effect from 1 July 2017. Level 4b restrictions will be used to drive down water usage to 500 million litres of collective water usage per day which is required as dam levels remain critically low and reserves need to be built up during winter for the expected harsh summer months ahead," the City said in a statement.

The City urged water users to use less than 87 litres of water per person per day in total.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Councillor Xanthea Limberg, said while the City is thankful to those who use water sparingly, there are those that are yet to heed the City's call.

"As we are expecting a very dry summer 2018 and rainfall probability and volume remain incredibly uncertain, we must cut our water use even more to save as much water as we can while we still have water. We ask all users to use less than 87 litres of water per person per day in total whether you are at home, work, school or elsewhere," said Limberg.

This move, which came into effect on Saturday, is part of the City's continuing proactive drought management interventions, along with intensifying the large-scale pressure reduction programmes.

The City has also been engaging high water users and will be issuing letters warning them that water management devices will be installed at properties with unjustifiably high consumption.

The programme to intensify the monitoring of high use properties will continue through July.

The City also continues engagements with stakeholders in business, the informal car wash sector, and government departments.

The City also offered tips to help residents to reduce their water usage to below 87 litres.

The tips offered include flushing the toilet only when necessary, taking a shower that is shorter than two minutes and using a cup instead of running taps, while brushing teeth or shaving.

Residents can contact the City via email to water@capetown.gov.za for queries or to report contraventions of the water restrictions or they can send an SMS to 31373.

In May, Western Cape Premier Helen Zille officially declared the province a disaster area in response to the most crippling drought to hit the province in over a century.