3 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Varsity Workers' Strike Kicks Off at UON and Maasai Mara

Tagged:

Related Topics

Some university staff have boycotted work to push for full implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The strike has officially kicked off at the University of Nairobi and Maasai Mara University despite government efforts to stop it.

SH4.8BN

On Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i urged the workers and lecturers not to resort to industrial action "as the ministry has already wired Sh4.775 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges".

But Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya on Monday said they had not received any money in their bank accounts.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga had a similar response to Dr Matangi on Sunday.

Lecturers are holding a meeting in Nairobi to chart their way forward.

The respective trade unions are fighting for the full execution of the CBA they signed with the government on March.

17.5PC RAISE

In the deal that ended the 54-day strike that had paralysed learning in all public universities, the workers got a 17.5 per cent pay-increase

The strike is likely to hit learning at at least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country with more than 500,000 students.

Some students such those taking Medicine at the University of Nairobi are set to start their exams today.

More follows.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.