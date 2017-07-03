Kenya: Varsity Workers' Strike Kicks Off at UON and Maasai Mara

Some university staff have boycotted work to push for full implementation of their Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The strike has officially kicked off at the University of Nairobi and Maasai Mara University despite government efforts to stop it.

SH4.8BN

On Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i urged the workers and lecturers not to resort to industrial action "as the ministry has already wired Sh4.775 billion into the respective bank accounts of 31 public universities and colleges".

But Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya on Monday said they had not received any money in their bank accounts.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga had a similar response to Dr Matangi on Sunday.

Lecturers are holding a meeting in Nairobi to chart their way forward.

The respective trade unions are fighting for the full execution of the CBA they signed with the government on March.

17.5PC RAISE

In the deal that ended the 54-day strike that had paralysed learning in all public universities, the workers got a 17.5 per cent pay-increase

The strike is likely to hit learning at at least 33 public universities and their constituent colleges across the country with more than 500,000 students.

Some students such those taking Medicine at the University of Nairobi are set to start their exams today.

More follows.