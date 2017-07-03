3 July 2017

South Africa: Search Continues for Cape Town Girl Washed Off Rocks At Betty's Bay

The body of a little girl presumed to have drowned in Betty's Bay has not yet been found.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut on Monday said the search for the child was continuing.

Louise Fowler went missing on Friday afternoon in Betty's Bay after being swept off the rocks by waves.

She is understood to have been on holiday with her mother in the coastal town. The family is from Claremont in Cape Town.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the Grade 1 pupil is presumed to have drowned.

On Friday, NSRI Hermanus and NSRI Gordon's Bay duty crews, Overberg Fire and Rescue Services and the Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services ambulance and rescue squad searched for Fowler in a joint search operation in rough sea conditions.

On Saturday, items of clothing belonging to her were recovered during the search involving police, its diving unit, Cape Nature Conservation officers and Betty's Bay Neighbourhood Watch members.

